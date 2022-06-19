O'Connor produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

O'Connor helped out on Darren Helm's goal late in the second period, which stretched the Avalanche's lead to 5-0. This was O'Connor's first point since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The 25-year-old forward has a goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-3 rating in 13 playoff outings, though he's mainly been limited to a bottom-six role.