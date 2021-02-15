O'Connor had three shots on net, four hits and two blocks in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Vegas.

O'Connor was in the lineup for a fourth straight game, as Colorado navigates around injuries and players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Matt Calvert (upper body), Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) and Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) were unavailable Sunday, which was the Avalanche's return to game action after the season was paused due to COVID-19 restrictions. All three players are in various stages of return -- Jost and Landeskog are expected back Saturday -- so O'Connor could continue to see action Tuesday against the Golden Knights. He has two goals since joining the active roster.