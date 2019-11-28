O'Connor scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

O'Connor's tally capped a run of three goals in 2:32 for the Avalanche as they took over the game in the third period. It's his first point in four appearances this season, and also his first career point in nine games. The University of Denver product hasn't added much else (three shots on goal, two hits, plus-2 rating) in his limited time this season. With Andre Burakovsky (upper body) joining the ranks of injured Avalanche wingers, O'Connor could remain in the NHL a little longer than initially expected.