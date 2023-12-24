O'Connor registered two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

O'Connor's stay in the top six earlier in December was a brief one, and he entered Saturday on an eight-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward helped out on second-period tallies by Josh Manson and Fredrik Olofsson. O'Connor won't contribute offense all the time, instead relying on his steady two-way play to maintain a middle-six role. He's at 10 points, 43 shots on net, 24 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 32 appearances.