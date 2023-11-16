O'Connor produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor's hot start to the season faded quickly, as he had just one assist over his previous nine outings. The 27-year-old set up goals by Fredrik Olofsson and Ross Colton in this contest. O'Connor has seven points, 17 shots on net, 18 PIM, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 15 appearances in a third-line role.