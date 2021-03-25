O'Connor was reassigned to the Avalanche's taxi squad Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
O'Connor has appeared in 12 of Colorado's last 14 games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas.
