O'Connor produced an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

O'Connor set up Cale Makar's tally at 12:37 of the second period. Thursday was O'Connor's 40th NHL game over parts of three seasons, but it was the first time he's provided an assist. The 24-year-old forward has four points, 33 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 28 hits in 19 outings this year. He's done enough to stay in the conversation for fourth-line minutes even with the Avalanche's forward group at nearly full health.