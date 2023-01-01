O'Connor had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits over 14:58 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

O'Connor left a drop pass for J.T. Compher, who skated to a better angle and wired the puck past Matt Murray late in the first period. It was O'Connor's sixth assist of the season and second in the last four games. Compher, who's been hot while filling in on the top line, rejoined O'Connor and the second line with Nathan MacKinnon back on ice.