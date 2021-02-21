O'Connor was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
The Avalanche's forward group is back to full health, so O'Connor will revert to his role as a rotational depth option on the taxi squad. The 24-year-old has two goals and 12 shots on net through five games this year.
