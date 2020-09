O'Connor had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

O'Connor set up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for the Avalanche's first goal of the game. The helper was O'Connor's first playoff point in three games -- he's added 10 hits in a limited fourth-line role. O'Connor will likely stay in the lineup while Matt Calvert and Joonas Donskoi are sidelined by undisclosed injuries.