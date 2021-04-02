According to coach Jared Bednar, O'Connor (lower body) "will be out weeks," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

O'Connor has been a reliable bottom-six option for Colorado this season, but he's only picked up five points in 22 games, so this news won't impact many fantasy lineups. Recent addition Liam O'Brien is expected to get the first crack at replacing O'Connor in the Avalanche's bottom six.