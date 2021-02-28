O'Connor had one shot on net and four hits over 12:11 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

O'Connor filled in for the injured Matt Calvert (upper body) for the game and tied his season high in hits. The Avalanche have not established a timetable for Calvert, so O'Connor may continue to slot in the fourth line when Colorado travels to San Jose for a two-game set beginning Monday. O'Connor has two goals. 13 shots and 11 hits through seven games.