O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Earlier in the day, O'Connor was sent to the taxi squad and recalled under emergency conditions, per CapFriendly. The 24-year-old O'Connor now has three goals, 23 hits and 17 shots on net in 11 appearances. He'll likely remain in the lineup until the Avalanche's forward group gets healthy.
