O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal and earned a fighting major in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
O'Connor dropped the mitts with Jordan Eberle in the first period, in response to Eberle's hit on Andrew Cogliano during the teams' first-round playoff series. This was O'Connor's second fight in three games to begin the season -- he continues to be a source of toughness for the Avalanche. The goal was his first of the season, and he's added three shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Skating on fourth line•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Sets new career high in goals•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Pots goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Picks up two helpers vs. Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Notches assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bank pass for assist•