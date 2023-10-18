O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal and earned a fighting major in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

O'Connor dropped the mitts with Jordan Eberle in the first period, in response to Eberle's hit on Andrew Cogliano during the teams' first-round playoff series. This was O'Connor's second fight in three games to begin the season -- he continues to be a source of toughness for the Avalanche. The goal was his first of the season, and he's added three shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating.