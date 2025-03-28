O'Connor scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

O'Connor has scored in back-to-back games since his most recent healthy scratch Saturday versus the Canadiens. The 28-year-old is up to nine goals, 18 points, 78 shots on net, 61 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 71 appearances. O'Connor could see steady playing time while Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is out, but it'll come in a bottom-six role.