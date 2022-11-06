O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots over 15:00 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Finland.

O'Connor potted the Avalanche's second goal after Cale Makar's creative pass off the back boards caromed out to the winger on the other side of the net. It was the second consecutive game with a goal for O'Connor, who opened the scoring in Friday's 6-3 win. Scoring depth has been an issue for the Avs thus far, but the team got three goals Saturday from second- and third-liners. O'Connor has three goals in the last five games and is playing better since a slow start.