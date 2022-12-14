O'Connor notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
O'Connor helped out on a Devon Toews goal in the second period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for O'Connor, who hasn't seen his offense increase in line with his move up the lineup to cover for the Avalanche's many injured forwards. The 26-year-old now has five goals and four helpers in 27 contests, and he's added 46 shots on net, 38 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. He's best suited to a third-line role as physical forward.
