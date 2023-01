O'Connor had two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two penalty minutes over 17:03 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 win over Ottawa.

It was a home-ice party for the Avalanche, which lost four straight at Ball Arena before Saturday's blowout win. O'Connor assisted on both Alex Newhook goals and was given his most TOI in over a month. The helpers snapped a five-game pointless run for the third-line forward, who has just five points (all assists) over the last 20 contests.