O'Connor recorded an assist, two shots on net and one block over 11:39 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over Dallas.

O'Connor joined Colorado's elite with goalie Alexandar Georgiev pulled and got his stick on a Cale Makar shot that eventually caromed into the net off Mikko Rantanen's leg. It was the second consecutive game with a helper for O'Connor, who has five points in the last six games. The third-line forward has five goals, eight assists, 52 shots, 27 hits and 27 blocks over 37 contests.