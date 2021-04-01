O'Connor (lower body) was injured during Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor played just 4:34 before getting hurt, and the injury kept him out for the game. It's unclear how exactly he was hurt. The fourth-line forward's status should be updated prior to Friday's game versus the Blues.
