Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Inks first contract with Colorado
O'Connor signed a two-year, entry-level contract Colorado on Monday.
Though slated to be a captain for the University of Denver in the 2018-19 season, O'Connor will be taking the next step to professional hockey this upcoming season. While only recording 43 points in 108 collegiate games, O'Connor is a fantastic leader who helped bring Denver a national championship in 2016-17. O'Connor is unlikely to make an immediate impact at hockey's highest level, and will be involved in Colorado's minor league affiliates this upcoming season.
