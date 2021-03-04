O'Connor was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
With Matt Calvert (upper body) still out, O'Connor will get another turn in the lineup. Expect O'Connor to fill a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Back on active roster•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Fills in for Calvert•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Shifts to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Back on taxi squad•