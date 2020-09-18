O'Connor signed a two-year, $725k AAV extension with the Avalanche on Friday.
O'Connor suited up for Colorado's final five postseason games, tallying one assist and averaging 10:47 of ice time. The 24-year-old forward will be one of several young players fighting for a roster spot with the big club next season. Last season, he scored 12 goals and 25 points with AHL Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Earns first playoff point•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Ushered to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Scores on breakaway•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Back with big club•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Deposits first NHL goal•