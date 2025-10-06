default-cbs-image
O'Connor (hip) was designated for non-roster, injured reserve Monday.

As expected, O'Connor will miss the beginning of the regular season, and this move simply makes it official. Assuming the initial 5-6 month recovery timeline holds, O'Connor will be looking to get back in action sometime before the holidays. His two-way game will be missed by the Avalanche, but he doesn't hold much fantasy value.

