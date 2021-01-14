O'Connor was added to the Avalanche's taxi squad, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

O'Connor is one of six players on the taxi squad, which also features forwards Shane Bowers, Martin Kaut and Kiefer Sherwood, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and goalie Hunter Miska. O'Connor has 21 games of NHL experience and most recently had two goals over 15 games for Colorado in 2019-20.