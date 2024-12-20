O'Connor provided an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
O'Connor ended a four-game slump when he set up Joel Kiviranta on the go-ahead tally at 13:06 of the third period. The 28-year-old O'Connor continues to fill a third-line role, and that's a spot where he can chip in some supporting offense. He has eight points, 41 shots on net, 37 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 34 contests this season.
