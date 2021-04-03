O'Connor was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor is expected to miss weeks with the injury, so this opens up a roster spot for the Avalanche. Liam O'Brien gets the first chance to fill O'Connor's fourth-line role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Injured in Wednesday's game•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Rises from taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Adds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Suiting up Monday•