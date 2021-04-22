O'Connor (lower body) is traveling with the team for Colorado's current four-game road trip and could return to action soon, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

O'Connor has missed the Avalanche's last eight games with a lower-body issue, but it sounds like he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old forward has tallied five points in 22 top-level appearances this season.