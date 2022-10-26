O'Connor scored his first goal Tuesday, helping to upend the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout.

O'Connor has Andrew Cogliano to thank for his first goal of the season Tuesday. Cogliano chased a puck deep into the Rangers' zone and outbattled goalie Igor Shesterkin. In control, Cogliano spotted O'Connor open in the slot, netting the third short-handed goal against the Avalanche already this season. The 26-year-old right winger has a goal and a helper during his past three games after being held without a point in his first four starts.