O'Connor scored his first goal Tuesday, helping to upend the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout.
O'Connor has Andrew Cogliano to thank for his first goal of the season Tuesday. Cogliano chased a puck deep into the Rangers' zone and outbattled goalie Igor Shesterkin. In control, Cogliano spotted O'Connor open in the slot, netting the third short-handed goal against the Avalanche already this season. The 26-year-old right winger has a goal and a helper during his past three games after being held without a point in his first four starts.
