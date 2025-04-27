O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.
O'Connor capitalized on a miscue and scored on a shorthanded rush at 12:39 of the first period. His goal was ultimately all the Avalanche needed for the win. While he's been in a bottom-six role for the playoffs, O'Connor has elevated his game with two goals, three assists, four shots on net, eight hits and a plus-5 rating over four contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Two points in Game 2 loss•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Picks up two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Hands out helper on game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Pockets helper•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Pots another goal•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Goals in consecutive games•