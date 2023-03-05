O'Connor had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Dallas.

O'Connor was the secondary helper on Andrew Cogliano's goal midway through the third period, but the lifeless Avalanche were down by five at the time. With 21 points over 60 games, O'Connor is nearing the career-high 24 he had in 81 games last season. The third-line winger has seven goals, 14 assists, 78 shots, 99 hits, 38 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 60 contests.