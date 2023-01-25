O'Connor logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

This was his second multi-assist game in January, but he's been held off the scoresheet in all nine other contests this month. O'Connor helped out on second-period tallies by linemates Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook, with the latter's goal being the game-winner. With 15 points and 61 shots on net through 46 outings, O'Connor is a solid depth option for the Avalanche. He's added 75 hits and a plus-4 rating, but a lack of power-play time indicates a big spike in offense is unlikely for the 26-year-old.