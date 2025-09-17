O'Connor (hip) is still on schedule to return in early November, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports Wednesday.

That's in keeping with the timetable O'Connor was given when he underwent hip surgery in early June. He had 10 goals, 21 points, 26 PIM, 68 hits and 50 blocks across 80 regular-season outings in 2024-25. When healthy, O'Connor will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.