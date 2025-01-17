O'Connor scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

O'Connor has two goals and two assists over his last four outings. The 28-year-old forward opened the scoring Thursday at 5:17 of the first period. His recent offense is nice but unlikely to last in the long run. He's at six goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 45 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances this season.