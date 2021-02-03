O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

O'Connor got another favorable deflection at 17:45 of the first period -- both of his goals this year have featured odd bounces before finding the twine. The undrafted 24-year-old will likely remain in the lineup while the Avalanche weather injuries to their forward group. Don't expect O'Connor to see much more than fourth-line usage.