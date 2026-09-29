O'Connor (lower body) won't play at the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

O'Connor is on injured reserve and won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Kings. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. O'Connor contributed two assists, 13 shots on goal and 11 hits in 13 appearances for Colorado during the 2025-26 regular season. The Avalanche will also be without Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) in Wednesday's matchup, forcing the team to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.