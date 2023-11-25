O'Connor (lower body) will not be available Friday against Minnesota, per the NHL's media site.
O'Connor will miss his second straight game Friday as he rehabs a lower-body issue. The Avalanche will be back in action Saturday against the Flames and O'Connor will still be considered day-to-day barring a further update.
