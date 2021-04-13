O'Connor (lower body) is out "long term," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor has already missed the last seven games and doesn't appear close to being healthy. The long-term designation doesn't provide a concrete return date so it's unclear when the 24-year-old might be ready to return. O'Connor could be placed on long-term injured reserve as a paper move in the near future.
