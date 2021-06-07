O'Connor (lower body) will not be available for Game 4 against Vegas on Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor hasn't played since March 31 but appears to be nearing a return. The 24-year-old will be questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday. He scored five points in 22 games this season.
