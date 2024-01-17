O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, slid an assist, blocked one shot and had one hit over 16:31 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Ottawa.

O'Connor had a hand in two of the Avalanche's four third-period goals to complete a come-from-behind victory. He first set up Miles Wood early in the period for a game-tying goal then accepted a return favor from Wood to put Colorado up, 6-4. O'Connor showed nifty stick and body work, using a toe-drag and body-lean to deceive before whistling a snap shot past Mads Sogaard. He's been a steady source of offense since late December, amassing four goals and seven assists over the last 12 games.