O'Connor provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

O'Connor snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old has often seen top-six minutes this season, though he was on the third line Wednesday. He'll likely stay there moving forward, as the Avalanche are expected to get back Valeri Nichushkin (suspension), Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Miles Wood (upper body) for Friday's game versus the Capitals. O'Connor's picked up just three points with 20 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-3 rating over 17 appearances, though he may be able to do more in a smaller role that's better suited to his skills.