O'Connor registered two assists in Monday's 8-4 win over Montreal.
O'Connor now has five multi-point games in 2022-23. He's been quiet offensively recently though, with two goals and four points over his previous 16 outings. Through 65 contests this season, O'Connor is up to seven goals and 23 points in 65 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Notches assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bank pass for assist•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Scores in OT win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Snaps drought•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Notches pair of helpers•