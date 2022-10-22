O'Connor notched a shorthanded assist and five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

O'Connor helped win the puck in the defensive zone on the penalty kill. He sent it up to Valeri Nichushkin, who set up Bowen Byram on the Avalanche's second goal. The assist was an important one for O'Connor, who entered Friday without a point in the first four games of the year. The checking-line winger has picked up five shots on net, 13 hits, a plus-3 rating and four PIM through five contests. He had 24 points in 81 outings last year, so there's room for him to grow on offense if he can build off Friday's effort.