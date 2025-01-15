O'Connor logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

O'Connor has three points over his last three outings. The 28-year-old had the secondary assist on Devon Toews' game-winning tally in overtime. O'Connor is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances this season. He plays in a third-line role and may draw some interest in deep fantasy formats for his modest physicality.