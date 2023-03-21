O'Connor scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Connor snapped a 13-game goal drought with his third-period tally. During that span, he had four assists and a plus-3 rating, solid numbers for a bottom-six forward. He's up to eight goals and 16 helpers in 69 outings this season, exactly matching his production from 81 contests a year ago. He's added 87 shots on net, 102 hits, 43 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 2022-23.