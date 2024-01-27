O'Connor scored two goals, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

O'Connor provided all the offense Alexandar Georgiev would need to guide the Avalanche to the win. The pair of goals gives O'Connor 13 on the year, eight of which have been scored over his last nine outings. The 27-year-old is thriving in a second-line role and now has 24 points, 72 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 47 appearances. He needs just two more points to match his career-high effort from last season.