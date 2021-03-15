O'Connor was recalled on an emergency basis for Sunday's game against the Kings, CapFriendly reports.
O'Connor should continue to be in the lineup until Colorado's forward group starts to get healthy. He's now been in the lineup for nine straight games, scoring a goal and putting 13 shots on net.
