O'Connor was recalled from the taxi squad for Friday's game against the Ducks, CBS Sports reports.
O'Connor will be in the lineup for the fourth straight game while Matt Calvert (upper body) is unavailable. The 24-year-old has two goals and a plus-1 rating through nine games this season.
