O'Connor scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor was bumped up to the top line with Valeri Nichushkin (illness) out and Mikko Rantanen on the second line for balance. The goal snapped O'Connor's seven-game point drought, and it was his first non-shorthanded tally of the season. The 27-year-old has mainly been a third-line player this year, producing eight points, 30 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances.