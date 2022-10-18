O'Connor had two shots on net, one hit, two penalty minutes and finished plus-1 over 13:16 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

O'Connor has been held scoreless over the first three games -- one of five Colorado forwards that haven't made the scoresheet yet -- but he's not around to provide an abundance of offense. After establishing himself as a competent and responsible lineup regular in 2021-22, when he played 81 of 82 games, O'Connor should remain a bottom-six staple this season. He also moved around the lines last season with an ability to assimilate to different line partners. The 26-year-old has three shots, seven hits, four PIM and is plus-2 thus far.